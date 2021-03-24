Prices hike of essential commodities

Dear Sir

All the essential commodities' prices have dramatically gone up in the retail and wholesale markets this week. Some of those commodities' prices are so high that the common people, especially the lower and middle classes, cannot afford it. Though we know, as the price of goods increases, quantity demanded will decrease; conversely, as the price of a goods decreases, quantity demanded will increase.



But we see the law of demand doesn't work to the essential commodities' prices and demand strategy. So the common people are buying those with anger despite the price rise in the daily necessities. As a result, most of the middle classes people are suffering from socio-economical crisis and price has been increased day by day. So those types of people have been falling into the great depression. We can say that price hike of essential commodities is a death trap. Prices of essential commodities increased suddenly due to upsurge of unscrupulous businessmen, deficiency of perfect market monitoring and rumours etc.



So if we become conscious about rumours and can solve problems in the retail and the wholesale markets, then the problem of price hike will be reduced.



Josim Uddin

Student, University of Dhaka