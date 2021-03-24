

Conserving forest for protecting ecosystem



For thousands of years, trees, a variety of nutritious vegetables and fruits have grown on their own in the forest. Forests are free roaming areas for animals. According to government statistics, the total forest land in Bangladesh is about eighteen per cent. Remarkable forestareas of Bangladesh are: beautiful coastal forests in the southern part of the country, Chittagong, Chittagong Hill Tracts and Sylhet forest areas, Mymensingh, Gazipur and Tangail Districts and some areas of Rangpur and Dinajpur. Excluding the beautiful forest, there is little left to say forest. According to the World Resources Institute, the amount forest beyond the mentioned areas is only five per cent.



In order to create public awareness about the need for a green environment for human being and the protection of wildlife and nature, the 27th session of the UN General Assembly decided to observe 5 June every year as World Environment Day. Since then, Environment Day has been observed every year since 1974 to encourage people to play an active role in keeping the earth habitable by reducing the growing pressure on the earth's natural environment. According to the latest report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), nearly one million animal and plant species have been facing extinction for decades.



Forests and wildlife are under constant threat due to indiscriminate deforestation worldwide. Due to this, the environment of today's world is facing serious risks. According to Global Forest Watch and the United Nations Environment Program, now is the time to reconsider nature's relationship with humans and prioritize the conservation of the environment and biodiversity at the centre of all activities.



Citizens must be vocal in protecting and implementing the commitments made by various states for the protection of life and nature, including taking effective initiatives to protect biodiversity, ensuring the protection of nature, and implementing biodiversity and environmental protection laws to prevent the destruction of biodiversity. At the same time, consumers, citizens and social organizations need to be more responsible in controlling the sale and purchase of forest and animal resources. Above all, in order for mankind to survive on earth, it must learn to live by protecting nature's ecosystems and biodiversity.



In the last few decades, the amount of forest land in Bangladesh has been declining due to various reasons including population pressure, industrialization, development activities, indiscriminate deforestation, and extraction of forest resources. According to the Bangladesh Forest Department, 17.5 per cent of the total land area of the country is identified as forest land, but the actual forest cover is not more than 8 per cent.



According to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, a total of 4,16,256 acres of forest land has been destroyed in the country since 1989, of which 1,56,031 hectares have been allocated to various government and non-government organizations and 2 lakhs. 6,256 acres of forest land have been encroached upon. Due to increasing and uncontrolled deforestation, 39 species of wildlife have already become extinct in Bangladesh and about 30 more species, including the Royal Bengal Tiger, are in critical condition, which is a threat to the forest-cantered life cycle and ecosystem.



Conservation, expansion and development of forest resources of the country are very important to maintain the balance of national economy and environment. And there is huge potential for afforestation in Bangladesh. This possibility must be used properly. All we have to do is:

(1) Need to make arrangements for planting native cash trees; (2) seeds and seedlings should be provided free of cost; (3) arrangements should be made to plant trees on both the banks of the river and the roads; (4) deforestation must be prevented; (5) immature deforestation must be stopped; (6) the smuggling of timber from forest must be prevented; (7) Villagers have to plant different types of trees suitable for obtaining food, fruits, fuel, etc.; (8) participants in tree planting and care with public and private assistance should be encouraged with a certain portion of the income.



Moreover, some other initiatives can be taken: a committee consisting of teachers, social workers, imams of mosques etc should be formed under the leadership of ward members in local level to supervise all matters related to social forestry. It is heartening to know that various measures are being taken and implemented for afforestation at government and private levels.



People are being trained in different periods to raise awareness under social forestry program. Seedlings are being distributed among the public. However, some of the afforestation programmes are being carried out in the government forest lands of Bangladesh is harmful to the environment. For example, industrial forests of rubber, teak, acacia etc are being planted by eradicating native species of trees. Many harmful insects come with foreign species of trees. As such trees absorb water from the soil, the amount of water in the surrounding land also decreases.



There is no substitute for plants to balance the existence of animals and the environment. Trees keep air clean through the process of perspiration and evaporation. Tree increases soil fertility and prevents soil erosion. In other words, the contribution of tree in balancing environment and keeping the earth habitable is enormous. Therefore, the role of forestry is very important for saving the country from natural disasters and maintaining the balance of the environment. That is why afforestation requires public awareness and government patronage.



The writers are associate editor, The Environment Review Magazine





