China-US rivalry: World on the brink of new Cold War?



Anik Ahmed



The heated debate between US and Chinese officials continued for almost an hour in front of the world's media. This is an unusual phenomenon in diplomatic history of recent times. And it happened at a meeting where the two sides were supposed to rekindle relations during the administration of a new US president. The talk in Alaska was led by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on behalf of US. Yang Jiechi, the most senior foreign policy official, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the talks on behalf of China.



At the meeting in Alaska, Chinese officials accused the United States of inciting other countries to attack China. The United States, on the other hand, counter-complained that everything China is doing is show-off. The United States Secretary of State, Mr Blinken, has expressed his deep concern over China's various moves. He specifically referred to the persecution of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province as "genocide". He also raised the issue of cyber-attacks in Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States and economic pressure on US allies.



In response, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused Washington of using its military power and economic power to subdue other countries. "By abusing the so-called concept of national security, the United States is disrupting normal trade and inciting other countries to attack China," he said. The Chinese foreign minister added that the human rights situation in the United States is now at an all-time low, with blacks being suppressed.



The Biden administration's interim foreign policy strategy was unveiled earlier this month. There it was stated that, China is the only possible competitor to the United States. With its combined economic, diplomatic, military and technological strength, China can challenge US in various aspects. So the mantra of the new Biden administration in the White House is--challenge China wherever it is needed, and cooperate wherever possible.



On the other hand, China seems to have taken a similar position. They are talking about a constructive relationship on the one hand. On the other hand, they are taking more stringent measures for their own interests. Democracy in Hong Kong is being cracked down on; the minority Uyghur Muslims are being treated shamelessly, what US Secretary of State Blinken called "genocide."



Beijing has not missed an opportunity to point out the shortcomings of the US system in recent years. Beijing took the opportunity to criticize the catastrophic situation created by the Covid-19 epidemic under former President Donald Trump. Then, when the Capitol building in Washington DC was attacked during the last days of the Trump administration, Beijing also used it to highlight the superiority of its own social and economic system.



Even before last week's debate, hostility between the United States and China has been on the rise for years. Many are now describing China-US relations as a new "cold war." Whether the United States and the Soviet Union overshadowed the rest of the world in the second half of the twentieth century is going to happen here. But is that really so?



During the Soviet-American Cold War, the Soviet Union and its allies were virtually isolated from the world economy. They had controls on exports to their allied countries. But in the case of China, there are exceptions. China is an essential part of the world economic system. And their economy is closely linked to the US economy.



Technology played a role in the US-Soviet Cold War--with weapons and space missions. At that time, the two sides were engaged in fierce competition. Technology also plays a role in the new China-US conflict. But the technologies that are competing here that will change the face of our society in the future, such as Artificial Intelligence, Five-G etc.



This time the context of world politics is also different. During the Cold War of the last century, the world was divided into two camps. Moreover, there was the non-aligned camp. Although the Americans always thought that these non-aligned countries were actually sympathetic to the Soviet Union. But now the world is divided into many poles. However, the threat to the liberal system in today's world has never been seen before. As a result, China is pushing harder to impose its own authority on the world.



China, on the other hand, is no longer similar to the Soviet Union. It is much stronger than the Soviet Union. When the Soviet Union was in good shape, its GDP was only 40 per cent of the US economy. But within a decade, the Chinese economy will surpass the US economy. The United States has not faced a rival like China since the nineteenth century. On the other hand, economic relations between China and the United States are at a high level. It may have to carry on for decades to come.



Meanwhile, it is quite dangerous to call this new conflict the new "Cold War". The Cold War was a political struggle in which neither side recognized the legitimacy of the other. Conflicts between the United States and the Soviet Union were rare. But there has been plenty of proxy-war between the two sides. There have been huge casualties.



In the end, only one side was defeated. The Soviet system has in fact been swept away by history. So China may even take the risk of many catastrophic situations to avoid defeat in this new war. This is not a second Cold War, but something more dangerous. And this journey is just beginning.



The writer is pursuing LLB at Department of Law,

University of Rajshahi











