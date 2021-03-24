Woes of land service seekers going to end!



Where is the end of this systemic problem? Probably, nobody knows the answer whether this situation will be ended and land management system would ever turn to an improved one to end up the horrible state of sufferings of the people. Probably, there is no such a worse land management system anywhere in the world!



The country is widely having a pledge of 'digitization' in different sectors for over a decade. The present government has started working with this view since the last several years. People's woes, thus, have been expected to be coming to an end in the years ahead once the land management systems fully get digitized and simplified.



Recently, the Ministry of Land initiated a 'Mouza and Plot based Digital Land Zoning' Project, whose activities have just begun. Before discussion of benefits expected from the project its background could be discussed briefly to understand why such devastating situation have been prevailing and why the current project is very important.



There are many reasons of such huge 'mismanagement' and 'corruption' in the land management systems in Bangladesh. Of those many reasons, some major reasons are the land registration, land records and documents that are managed by a number of separate departments and even, under separate ministries.



The Sub-Registrar's office does the land registration and the Directorate of Land Records and Survey for maintaining land survey, record and related documents. The system lacks set standard of maintaining a fair system, transparency and accountability at a minimum level in the land management systems. This has been causing the ground of land management systems critically difficult and not easily understandable to the general people.



The service seekers are helpless and not getting rid of thousands of land related disputes as no good governance exist in the systems. Lakhs of cases begin in courts of the country having no deadline of getting end, rather, continue for indefinite time. Such situation deprives justice to the service seekers that cannot go for indefinite time.



However, since hundreds of years, these systems have been kept continuing by vested quarters like a chain at different levels at their interests of illegal earning. There remain strong unholy allies at different levels. Without strong political commitment and action by the government, it is difficult to break the chain.



There are huge evidences how such a worse 'land management systems' has been continuing in the country for ages. Sharing of some cases as example may easily reveal the difficult situation as strong evidence. (1) During Land Recording in 2012, a half of a plot (25 decimals) of land was recorded leaving intentionally the rest half as its owner was not present.



For the left part, it's owner was to lodge case in court which is still ongoing, (2) Another plot of land of the same owner was recorded showing other kin as owner of the half of the land for unholy interest from the kin. There are many cases of this types as learnt in the same mouza. (3) Further, aiming at eradicating widespread corruption in the land management, a digital land management project was taken up in 2012.



Work on the project remains halted for more than a year for unknown reasons and afterwards, it became abandoned. The software was developed by the land ministry, but hardware could not be installed. Digitization of the country's land records and registration was about to start, but suddenly, Inspector General of Registration office cancelled the project abruptly.



The vested quarter in the service-providing chain, being fearful of losing extra earnings and jobs is blamed for the delay intentionally (The Financial Express, October 03, 2020). This had created enough doubt among service seekers and anti-graft activists about the transparency and accountability of the service providers as they have been providing services through manually-managed deed registration system.



The recent 'Digital Land Zoning' project has raised hopes among the people, especially, the land service seekers to a great extent. The age-old problems in the land management system are expected to be ended, if the project is implemented. Implementation of the project would produce land documents by mouzas and plots and by different zones (eco-systems).



This digital land zoning project would largely modernize the land management system in the country resulting manifold benefits to land service seekers and government in land management of the country.



It would create digital land documents and maps by mouzas, plots and zones; improve transparent and accountable land management systems with good governance; provide easy services to the land service seekers; increase revenue (currently 100 billion/year collected from land- the second largest revenue source); help improve action planning by zones; identify suitable crops, vegetation and seasonality for cultivation i.e., crop calendar by zones.



These altogether would increase crop production and contribute to the GDP of the country.



S M Alauddin, PhD is a development researcher & teacher













