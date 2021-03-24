

Bright prospects of Bangladesh-Bhutan cooperation



Bhutan Prime Minister requested Sheikh Hasina to issue one time multiple full term visa for their students who are studying in Bangladesh. PM Hasina positively responded upon the issue which will help to further boost bilateral ties.



Earlier, on 6 December 2020 Bangladesh signed its maiden Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Bhutan to boost bilateral trade between the two countries. Under this agreement 100 Bangladeshi products will get duty-free access in Bhutan. Meanwhile, 34 Bhutanese products will get duty-free access to the Bangladesh market.



In order to materialise the PTA effectively, connectivity is a crucial issue. Bhutan is a mountainous and landlocked country located in South Asia, a few miles north from the northern part of Bangladesh. The country's foreign trade is being operated mainly through its neighbours. Under the PTA both countries will enjoy privileges in each other's market. Consequently, both parties agreed to activate the riverine routes so that trade between the two countries could be expanded. Hence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the remark regarding building more ports of call.



Due to political and diplomatic pressure from its two powerful neighbours, India and China, Bhutan is searching for an alternative partner. The county is seeking for a reliable neighbouring country--which will not interfere in its internal affairs; simultaneously, cooperation with the new partner will boost mutual interest by extending trade and business. Considering the current geopolitical situation of Bhutan, Bangladesh is the best option for the country, which can fulfil its needs. Under these circumstances, Bangladesh authorities should consider the bilateral relations with Bhutan with utmost importance.



Truly, there are huge opportunities of cooperation between the parties. Cooperation in ICT sector is one of the potential fields, especially Bangladesh can provide broadband internet to Bhutan. Cross border electricity trade and tourism are the potential sectors of mutual interest. In international platforms both the countries can work together.



Considering the prospects, it is presumed that Bangladesh and Bhutan will enjoy unique privileges in bilateral relations in future if the potentials of cooperation is properly utilised. Now it is time for the stakeholders to explore the sectors of mutual cooperation. An official meeting was arranged yesterday between Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Prime Minister's office. Both the Prime Ministers discussed on various fields of cooperation while trade and connectivity were the focal issues. In order to reap the maximum benefits from the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on constructing necessary infrastructures.Bhutan Prime Minister requested Sheikh Hasina to issue one time multiple full term visa for their students who are studying in Bangladesh. PM Hasina positively responded upon the issue which will help to further boost bilateral ties.Earlier, on 6 December 2020 Bangladesh signed its maiden Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Bhutan to boost bilateral trade between the two countries. Under this agreement 100 Bangladeshi products will get duty-free access in Bhutan. Meanwhile, 34 Bhutanese products will get duty-free access to the Bangladesh market.In order to materialise the PTA effectively, connectivity is a crucial issue. Bhutan is a mountainous and landlocked country located in South Asia, a few miles north from the northern part of Bangladesh. The country's foreign trade is being operated mainly through its neighbours. Under the PTA both countries will enjoy privileges in each other's market. Consequently, both parties agreed to activate the riverine routes so that trade between the two countries could be expanded. Hence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the remark regarding building more ports of call.Due to political and diplomatic pressure from its two powerful neighbours, India and China, Bhutan is searching for an alternative partner. The county is seeking for a reliable neighbouring country--which will not interfere in its internal affairs; simultaneously, cooperation with the new partner will boost mutual interest by extending trade and business. Considering the current geopolitical situation of Bhutan, Bangladesh is the best option for the country, which can fulfil its needs. Under these circumstances, Bangladesh authorities should consider the bilateral relations with Bhutan with utmost importance.Truly, there are huge opportunities of cooperation between the parties. Cooperation in ICT sector is one of the potential fields, especially Bangladesh can provide broadband internet to Bhutan. Cross border electricity trade and tourism are the potential sectors of mutual interest. In international platforms both the countries can work together.Considering the prospects, it is presumed that Bangladesh and Bhutan will enjoy unique privileges in bilateral relations in future if the potentials of cooperation is properly utilised. Now it is time for the stakeholders to explore the sectors of mutual cooperation.