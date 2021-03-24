Five murdered in five districts

Five people including two women were murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Noakhali, Natore, Jashore, Cox's Bazar and Naogaon, in three days.

NOAKHALI: A youth was hacked to death and four others were injured in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Parvez Hossain, 24, son of Rahim Uddin, a resident of Aktarrampur Village under Alaiyapur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the deceased's friend Md Sujon, 18, had a love affair with Swapna Akhter of Chhayani Union for long.

Following this, Sujon went to Swapna's house in Khalishpur Village to see her on Monday night. At that time, Swapna's family members caught him.

As a sequel to it, Parvez along with some of his friends went to Swapna's house to rescue Sujon on Tuesday morning, where a clash has been taken place, which left five people critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Parvez dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Begumganj Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested four people and filing of a murder cases is underway in this connection.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A woman was slaughtered allegedly by her daughter over family feud in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Selina Begum, 45, was the wife of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Uttar Naribari Mahalla under Gurudaspur Municipality.

Police and local sources said Boby Akhter, 20, daughter of the deceased, demanded Tk 1 lakh from her mother to buy a motorcycle for her husband in the morning.

At one stage, they were locked into an altercation over the matter.

As a sequel to it, Boby Akhter slaughtered her mother with a bled at around 4pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Boby Akhter in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur PS Abdur Razzak said Boby Akhter confessed of killing her mother during primary interrogation.

Assistant Superintend of Police (Gurudsapur-Singra Circle) Jamil Akter confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: A teenage boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Rakibul Islam, 16, was the son of Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Inayetpur Village under Ichhali Union in the upazila. He was a class ninth grader at Hashipur High School.

Local sources said Rakib's friend Sohan stabbed him indiscriminately at around 7:30pm when Rakib was playing video game on his mobile phone in front of his house, and fled the scene.

Family members rushed injured Rakib to Jashore Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Rakibul died before being taken to the hospital due to excessive bleeding.

The deceased's family sources said Rakib and Sohan had previous enmity over establishing supremacy in the area.

Kotwali PS OC Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased's family did not file any complaint in this connection.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: A housewife was beaten to death by her husband in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Anwara Begum was the wife of Ali Ahmed, a resident of Dakshin Harinmara Village under Rajapalang Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the couple was locked into an altercation over family issues at around 1pm.

As a sequel to it, Ali Ahmed started beating his wife with stick mercilessly, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rushed her to Ukhia Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor declared Anwara dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ukhia PS OC Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man, who was hacked to injure by his nephew over land dispute in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday.

Deceased Alhaj Motaffar Rahman, a resident of Mirzapur Kashibari Village under Alampur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Motaffar Rahman and his nephew Nazrul Islam had been at loggerhead over land for long.

As a sequel to it, two groups of villagers were locked into a clash in the area at around 3:30pm on Saturday, which left nine people of both sides injured.

Of the injured, Motaffar Rahman and Abu Raihan were taken to RMCH in critical condition.

Later, Motaffar died there at dawn on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's son Asaduzzaman lodged a murder case with Dhamoirhat PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested four people.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.