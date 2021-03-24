Video
19 fishermen fined for illegally catching jatka in Meghna

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two districts- Bhola and Laxmipur, arrested 25 fishermen and fined 19 of them for illegally catching jatka in the Meghna River in four days.  
The government banned the catching of fishes of all kinds including hilsa in the Padma and Meghna rivers from March 1 to April 30.
BHOLA: Twenty eight fishermen in Sadar Upazila of the district have been detained from Tuesday morning till noon for catching fish during the ongoing fishing ban.
The district police and fisheries department detained them from Dhania and Ilisha areas in the Meghna River while catching hilsa.
Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Abu Abdullah fined 14 fishermen Tk 70,000 while released rest others due to their tender age.
During the drive, around 5,000 metres of current net were also seized.
The nets, later, were burnt down.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A mobile court here on Saturday fined five fishermen for illegally catching jatka from the Meghna River in Raipur Upazila of the district.
The fined fishermen are Murad Hossain, 38, Belal, 42, Mamun Bepari, 30, Sohel, 21, and Md Shipon.
The mobile court fined them Tk 5,000 each.
Members of Raipur Cost Guard detained the fishermen from different ghats along with 1,500 kilograms of jatka, 10,000 metres of current net and two fishing boats.
Later, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Sabrin Chowdhury fined them the amount.
However, the seized jatka were distributed among poor people and different orphanages in the upazila.


