Three killed, six injured in road mishaps in 3 dists

Three people were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Netrakona and Pirojpur, on Tuesday.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A motorcyclist was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ahsan Habib Apple, 25, son of Shahed Ali, a resident of Thakur Bakhai Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Parvez and two others in front of Uttar Bazar Branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank on the Haluaghat-Mymensingh Highway in the afternoon, which left four people including helper of the truck seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Apple dead.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway.

NETRAKONA: A truck driver was killed and three others were seriously injured in a road accident in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hannan Mia, 35, son of Ayub Ali, a resident of Bypass area in Mymensingh District.

Purbadhala PS OC Muhammad Shibirul Islam said two trucks were collided head-on in Gojalikanda area on the Mymensingh-Birishiri Road in the afternoon, which left four people from both vehicles seriously injured.

Later, Hannan died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital while the other injured are undergoing treatment at Purbadhala Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A young man has been killed in a road accident in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Arafat Rahman, 21, son of late Azizur Rahman, a resident of Aspardi Village in the upazila.

Kawkhali PS OC Md Nazrul Islam said a motorcycle carrying the youth hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in front of Adarsha Secondary School in the upazila at around 1:30pm, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at night while being shifted to Dhaka from the SBMCH for better treatment, the OC added.











