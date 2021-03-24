Konabari Post Office needs own office



The house where Konabari Post Office is temporarily lodged. photo: observer

The Post Office with Code-6403 began activities in 2004. In the beginning, it was set up in a room of the house belonging to sacked post master Mohammed Haq. His service was dismissed on charge of financial scam.

Since 2007, Office Assistant (Peon) Md Zinnah has been running the Post Office in his house of Joardarpara Village. The Post Office is shattered with plethora of problems. At the same time, many allegations have been brought against peon Zinnah.

Jewel Rana of Talghoria Village under the Post Office complained, peon Zinnah delivered his Viva Card of service after the date; the envelop was found unwrapped.

Zinna opened it and delivered after the Viva test date, he added.

On condition of anonymity, a couple of Konabari Village said, they got two unwrapped letters; these were opened by Zinnah.

Another one said, he did not get many letters.

When asked Zinnah said, the allegations against him are not totally true. It is not possible to run the office alone with right services, he added.

He demanded an office immediately for the Post Office.

Deputy Post Master General in Rajshahi Md Waheddud Zaman said, many post offices in Rajshahi don't have own permanent space due to various problems.

Post masters are running official activities in optional places, he added.

Such problems are being repeated in the Konabari Post Office as it has not own office, he explained.

Locals demanded construction of an office for the Post Office soon.















BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Mar 24: The official activities of the Konabari Post Office in Bagmara Upazila of the district have been taking place in a house for more than one era.The Post Office with Code-6403 began activities in 2004. In the beginning, it was set up in a room of the house belonging to sacked post master Mohammed Haq. His service was dismissed on charge of financial scam.Since 2007, Office Assistant (Peon) Md Zinnah has been running the Post Office in his house of Joardarpara Village. The Post Office is shattered with plethora of problems. At the same time, many allegations have been brought against peon Zinnah.Jewel Rana of Talghoria Village under the Post Office complained, peon Zinnah delivered his Viva Card of service after the date; the envelop was found unwrapped.Zinna opened it and delivered after the Viva test date, he added.On condition of anonymity, a couple of Konabari Village said, they got two unwrapped letters; these were opened by Zinnah.Another one said, he did not get many letters.When asked Zinnah said, the allegations against him are not totally true. It is not possible to run the office alone with right services, he added.He demanded an office immediately for the Post Office.Deputy Post Master General in Rajshahi Md Waheddud Zaman said, many post offices in Rajshahi don't have own permanent space due to various problems.Post masters are running official activities in optional places, he added.Such problems are being repeated in the Konabari Post Office as it has not own office, he explained.Locals demanded construction of an office for the Post Office soon.