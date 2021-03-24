Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a physician and a police officer allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Barguna, Rajshahi and Pabna, in three days.

BARGUNA: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Hosne Ara, 14, was the daughter of Md Hossain Mia, a resident of Nawbhanga Village in the upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Hosne Ara hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the afternoon.

Later, her family members saw the hanging body and informed police.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Taltali Police Station (PS) Md Qamaruzzaman confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A physician reportedly committed suicide in the district early Monday.

Deceased Dr Lutfar Rahman, 27, was a resident of Bhabanipur area in Durgapur Upazila of the district.

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) Police Box In-Charge Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ruhul Amin said Dr Lutfar took excessive sleeping pills at his home at early hours, which left him unconscious.

The family members rushed him to RMCH at around 4am.

Later, he died there at around 4:30am while undergoing treatment, the ASI added.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

PABNA: A policeman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from Ataikula PS building in the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Hasan Ali was a SI of the PS. He joined the police department one-and-a-half-month back.

Additional Superintendent of Pabna Police Masud Alam confirmed the incident, adding that police suspect Hasan might have committed suicide over love affair.



