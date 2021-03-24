Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth crushed under train in Brahmanbaria

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 24: An young man was crushed under a train in Akhaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Akhaura Railway Police Station Mozammel Haque said the youth was sitting on a joint between two bogies of a Dhaka-bound train.
He might have been crushed under the train after falling from it.
Being informed, GRP police recovered the severed body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five murdered in five districts
19 fishermen fined for illegally catching jatka in Meghna
Three killed, six injured in road mishaps in 3 dists
Konabari Post Office needs own office
Countryside News
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Youth crushed under train in Brahmanbaria
20 fined for not wearing face masks in two districts


Latest News
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Private entities won't get loans from forex reserves: Finance Minister
US-funded Lalbagh Fort restoration project begins
One killed, 7 injured in Kishoreganj village clash
BNP instigates those against Indian PM's visit: Hasan
Economic, social achievement indicators much higher: Kamal
Most Read News
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft