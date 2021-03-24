Youth crushed under train in Brahmanbaria

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 24: An young man was crushed under a train in Akhaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Akhaura Railway Police Station Mozammel Haque said the youth was sitting on a joint between two bogies of a Dhaka-bound train.

He might have been crushed under the train after falling from it.

Being informed, GRP police recovered the severed body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.




















