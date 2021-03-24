Video
Home Countryside

20 fined for not wearing face masks in two districts

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two days fined 20 people for not wearing face masks in two districts- Noakhali and Mymensingh, with a view to preventing the spread of novel coronavirus.
NOAKHALI: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday fined 10 people for not wearing face masks.
The mobile court led by Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Suprobhat Chakma fined the health guideline violators during the drive in Basurhat area in the afternoon.
UNO Suprobhat confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on Monday fined 10 people for not wearing face masks in Gouripur Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Abidur Rahman conducted a drive in Gouripur Bazar area at noon and fined the health guideline violators Tk 3,200.
Meanwhile, the mobile court also fined a shop, Loknath Mistanna Bhandar, Tk 10,000 for its unhealthy environment.    
Gouripur Municipality Sanitary Inspector Shafiqul Islam Shafiq and local police were also present during the drive.


« PreviousNext »

