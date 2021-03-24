Construction works hampered as prices of rod, cement increase

MADARIPUR, Mar 24: Construction works are hampered in the district due to price hike of rod and cement.

According to marketing sources, recently, the prices of these two vital construction materials have gone up beyond usual purchasing capacity.

Mostly private owners of under-construction establishments are experiencing disarray.

Also the government construction works and that of autonomous organisations are set to count additional cost.

There is no way to check the syndicate which connives with unscrupulous officials of some dealer companies; it is trying to make a brisk business on the plea of increased international market price.

General buyers are being affected. Besides, the victim retailers and consumers are not getting any result even after making a complaint against the syndicate to the Madaripur Merchant Association.

According to traders, 60-grade rod of various brands was selling at Tk 72,000-Tk75,000 per metric tons (MT) over the last two months.

Rod-price has increased by Tk 10,000-12,000 per metric tons (MT).

Before two months, cement was selling at Tk 360-380 per bag; at present it is selling at Tk 440-480.

In the last 15-20 days, the price of cement made a price-up by Tk 50 per bag.

Oliur Rahman, a trader from Monterpole area of Madaripur Sadar Upazila, said , at present, sixty grade rods, AKS is selling at Tk 70,000 per MT, BKS at Tk 73,000, and BSRM at Tk 74,000.

Per bag Ankor cement is selling at Tk 450, Seven Rings at Tk 470, Bashundhara at Tk 480, Akij at Tk 480, Meghna at Tk 440, Teer at Tk 445, Prime at Tk 445, and King Brand at Tk 460-470.

Alhaj Abdul Bari Munshi of East Khagdi Village in the Sadar upazila said, "I went to buy rod-cement last week, but could not buy because of the high price."

Md. Jahangir Alam, proprietor of Alam Traders at Kukrail area of the Sadar said, "We buy rod and cement from companies at good prices and sell to customers with a small profit".

"I have bought CSRM rod at Tk 66,000 per MT. But now my business is losing money as there is no buyer in the market," he further said, adding, "The company has also harassed us in various ways including legal troubles."

He complained, "BSRM Company's local dealers are hampering us to unload laden trucks in Madaripur Town."

But BSRM Company's local dealers said, following rules of the company, all types of retail businessmen will have to buy rod from local dealers; otherwise, retail businessmen cannot sell rod anywhere after buying it from the company directly.

No action has been taken by the merchant association against the supremacy exercise by the local dealers, retailers complained.

People who have started constructions of houses in different areas of the town and rural areas are also in trouble for the abnormal price-hike.

Some first-class contractors said, their running works have been on the suspension because of the price spiralling.

At present, they have to buy cement by a higher of Tk 30-50 per bag; rod is bought by a higher of Tk 10,000-12,000 per MT.

But they are trying to continue the development work of the government despite the rod-cement price-hike.

Few of the contractors said, if prices of rod and cement continue further, it will be difficult for them to continue construction at previous rates. BSRM's Faridpur Regional Office In-Charge Mainul Islam Chowdhury said, because of the increased price in the international market, the company sold rod at Tk 69,000 per MT on Friday; on Saturday per MT rod was sold at Tk 71,000.

King Brand Cement's Faridpur Regional Office's Marketing Officer Mushfiqur Rahman said, prices of some types of cement including King Brand went up by Tk 40/50 per bag in the last one month; it has been caused by the rising prices of raw materials of cement in the international market.













