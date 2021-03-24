Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fukushima hopes Olympic torch will shine light on recovery

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

FUKUSHIMA, MAR 24: When the Tokyo Olympics torch relay kicks off in Fukushima on Thursday, runners are hoping it will show the world the area is no "nuclear wasteland", a decade after the 2011 disaster.
The pandemic might have overshadowed a Games once billed as the "Recovery Olympics" after the earthquake and tsunami catastrophe, but Fukushima torchbearers say the relay can show their home in a new light.
"From afar, Fukushima might look like a place where time has stood still," Hanae Nojiri, a reporter with a local TV station who will take part in the relay, told AFP.
"But when people see the spectators lining the roads and the passion of the runners, I think they'll update their image of the place."
The virus-delayed torch relay begins about 20 miles (32 kilometres) from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that went into meltdown when the massive quake and tsunami struck on March 11, 2011.
Around 18,500 people were left dead or missing, most of them victims of the devastating tsunami.
Tens of thousands were forced to flee their homes, with radiation making some areas uninhabitable for years.
The area's recovery is not complete even now, but residents are ready to show the world how much progress has been made.
The torch relay will start at the J-Village football training facility, which was once the front-line command centre for the clean-up operation at the nuclear plant.
Now it has been restored to its original purpose, with pristine green pitches welcoming the footballers who train there.
"I think it's very meaningful that the relay will start from Fukushima 10 years after the disaster," said Nojiri.
The Olympics and the relay were delayed by a year because of the pandemic and ongoing virus fears mean the torch festivities have been pared back, with the departure ceremony and first leg closed to the public.
Cheering is forbidden along the route, which will criss-cross Japan and involve around 10,000 runners, and the relay will be suspended if large crowds gather.
Yumiko Nishimoto, a torchbearer on the first day, has "mixed feelings" over the behind-closed-doors departure ceremony, which features a simplified programme with a reduced number of performers.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fukushima hopes Olympic torch will shine light on recovery
Murray 'gutted' as injury forces Miami Open withdrawal
Bale expects Real return after Spurs loan
Battling Fernando leads SL fightback in first Test
Ansar emerge champions in 'Mujib Barsho' taekwondo
Khulna sniffs victory despite Zakir's century
Annual sports competition of Govt Shishu Paribars held in Gaibandha
India's best T20 score against England seals series


Latest News
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Private entities won't get loans from forex reserves: Finance Minister
US-funded Lalbagh Fort restoration project begins
One killed, 7 injured in Kishoreganj village clash
BNP instigates those against Indian PM's visit: Hasan
Economic, social achievement indicators much higher: Kamal
Most Read News
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft