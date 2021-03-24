Murray 'gutted' as injury forces Miami Open withdrawal

MIAMI, MAR 24: Andy Murray withdrew from the Miami Open on Tuesday after suffering a "freak" groin injury which flared over the weekend.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who had been granted a wildcard into the event as he works his way back from injury, arrived in Miami last week and trained without a problem on Thursday and Friday.

However the 33-year-old Scot woke early Saturday with pain in his groin which left him struggling to walk.

Although Murray said the problem had since improved, he was not fit enough to play.

"I have no idea what I did," Murray told the Miami Herald. "It's one of those freak things. Each day it has gotten progressively better, but it's not enough. I have not practiced since Friday." -AFP













