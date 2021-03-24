Video
Bale expects Real return after Spurs loan

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, MAR 24: Gareth Bale said Tuesday that he plans to resume his Real Madrid career once his loan at Tottenham expires at the end of this season.
Wales forward Bale returned for a second spell with Tottenham in September after being frozen out by Real manager Zinedine Zidane.
He has endured a difficult time back in the Premier League, plagued by fitness issues, inconsistent form and a dispute with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho over his readiness for an FA Cup tie at Everton.
The 31-year-old's Madrid contract runs until the end of the 2021-22 season and he revealed he will head back to Spain after the delayed Euro 2020 this summer.
"There's no distraction for me," Bale told a press conference. "I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost.
"Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid.
"My plan is to go back, that's as far I have planned."
Mourinho said earlier this month that Bale's future beyond the end of the season was a matter for Real.
Finally showing signs of his best form, Bale -- a four-time Champions League winner with Real - recently scored six goals in six games.
But Bale found himself back on the bench for Tottenham's shock Europa League exit at Dinamo Zagreb last Thursday and their Premier League win against Aston Villa on Sunday.
His spell among the substitutes has at least kept Bale fit for Wales' forthcoming matches.
Wales head to Belgium for their opening World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, host Mexico in a friendly on Saturday and take on the Czech Republic in their second qualifier next Tuesday.    -AFP


