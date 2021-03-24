Ansar emerge champions in 'Mujib Barsho' taekwondo

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party emerged champions in the "Mujib Barsho" Independence Day Taekwondo competition that concluded today at Dhanmondi Women's Sports Association in the city.

Ansar won twenty medals including fifteen gold and five silver while Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation secured also twenty medals including five gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals. Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the four-day meet and distributed the prizes.

Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) president Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, BTF general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana and federation's members were present in the prize distribution ceremony. Nearly five hundred taekwondo players from different districts, clubs, services teams and universities took part in the fight and poomsae categories. -BSS













