Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:42 PM
Khulna sniffs victory despite Zakir's century

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Defending champion Khulna Division sensed a victory against Sylhet Division in the first round of the Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket (NCL) even though Zakir Hasan kept them at bay, hitting a century at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna today.
Zakir was unbeaten on 118 off 193, clobbering 14 fours as Sylhet ended the day three on 250-5 in their second innings in Tier-1 game, after being asked to follow-on.
Resuming the day on 130-8, Sylhet was bowled out for 134 in their first innings, in reply of Khulna's 375. Masum Khan Tutul and Minhaz Rahman wrecked havoc in Sylhet's innings, claiming four wickets each.
Being trailed by 241 runs, Sylhet started the second innings and received a setback again, being reduced to 28-2. Zakir then started his resistance and got well support from Amit Hasan.
The duo shared 110-run for the third wicket stand before Moinul Islam Sohel removed Amit for 66. Afterwards, Sylhet kept losing wickets at regular interval but Zakir remained firm and made sure that Khulna would have to bat for the second time in the match.
At the moment, Sylhet takes 9 runs lead with five wickets at hands.    -BSS


