Annual sports competition of Govt Shishu Paribars held in Gaibandha

Annual sports competition for the inmates of Government Shishu Paribar (Girls) was held on its premises at Shukhnagar area of the town here yesterday amid much festivity to the concerned.

The competition was held through the active participation of the inmates at 13 events including high jump, long jump, cock fight, and race.

Besides, the cultural competition was also held among the inmates of the paribar at 19 events, said an official of the institute.

In the morning around 10 am, deputy commissioner Md. Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the sports competition. -BSS













