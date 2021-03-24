Tigers reach Wellington in quest of a victory

After fiasco in the first two ODIs, Bangladesh national cricket team reached at Wellington from Christchurch on Wednesday to play the dead-rubber of the three-match series on March 26. The match to kick start at 4:00am (BST).

Bangladesh were wrapped-up for 113 in the series starter to swallow eight wicket's defeat while they lost the following match by five wickets despite posting a healthy figure of 271 on the board for their limping fielding display.

Players of Bangladesh were seen in swimming session in a video conveyed by BCB and speedster Taskin Ahmed confirmed that they had attended the swimming session to get relaxed.

After the ODI series the two sides will engage for 20Twenty battles. The 20Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.









