Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:41 PM
Shakib starts IPL preparation in Dhaka on his birthday

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

Shakib starts IPL preparation in Dhaka on his birthday

Shakib starts IPL preparation in Dhaka on his birthday

March 24 is the birthday of Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib returned Bangladesh on Tuesday, day before his birthday and enjoyed his birthday practicing at Home of Cricket, Mirpur.
Shakib recently outburst his rage against some BCB Officials for misguiding his letter and blamed BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan and remarked that most of the BCB Officials are doing nothing. Akram and HP Unit Chairman Naimur Rahman Durjoy became vibrant instantly against Shakib's claim and BCB officials met with the President of the Organization Nazmul Hasan Papon at that night.
The southpaw, who turned 34 on Wednesday, came back alone in Bangladesh from the USA. His sudden homecoming raised questions in many curious minds.
Shakib however, kept distance from media while he came at BCB Gym in the morning. He then went indoor for batting and bowling exercise. He is going to India to IPL on April 1 and will be seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11.






