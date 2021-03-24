BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal accompanied by Additional Managing Director Sajjad Hussain and other senior officials launching "AB Jonmobhumi" - a new banking facility for the Non - Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) who will get 1 percent more on remittances in addition to the 2 percent incentive given by the Government of Bangladesh. Under Jonmobhumi, launched in Dhaka recently, NRBs will get special rate on Savings Account, Fixed Deposit and on the scheme deposit accounts. photo: BankShahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Chairman Md. Sanaullah Sahid along with Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam, Head of Banking Operations Division Md. Naquibul Islam, Directors and other senior officials pose fr a photograph at a launching ceremony of 'e-account service' for clients held in the city on Wednesday. From now a customer can open an e-account easily and securely by staying home in the fastest time. In this regard a customer only needs to have a valid National Identity Card (NID). photo: Bank