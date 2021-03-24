Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan policymakers step up calls for higher minimum wage

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

TOKYO, March 24: Japanese policymakers are stepping up calls to raise the country's minimum wage as part of a strategy to ensure households can boost consumption and revitalise the economy when COVID-19 curbs are removed and vaccines are rolled out.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday it was hard to reenergize the economy with monetary easing alone, calling on companies to help out by raising salaries for employees.
"We have to prod companies to transfer more of their profits to households by raising salaries. Otherwise we won't see consumption fire up," Aso told parliament.
"We must seek to raise Japan's minimum wage to around 1,000 yen ($9/hour) from the current average of about 900 yen," he said.
The remarks echo those of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who said on Monday the government will aim to raise the average minimum wage to 1,000 yen "swiftly" to help improve living conditions for temporary workers hit hardest by the pandemic.
"With a pledge of higher wages, the administration may be trying to appeal to voters," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The call comes as major Japanese firms are set to offer the lowest wage increases in eight years, a sign the pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies.
Raising the minimum wage, particularly those for regional areas where wages are lower than bigger cities, will likely be among key topics of debate at the government's top economic council. The council will come up with an outline of its long-term economic strategy around the middle of this year.
Japan's economy rebounded from the pandemic's initial hit thanks to robust exports. But it is likely to have shrunk in the current quarter due to softer consumption, even though new state of emergency curbs imposed in January have been lifted.
Many policymakers expect the post-pandemic recovery to be modest in Japan, with some analysts warning of the risk of a return to deflation if the weakness in domestic demand persists.
Some firms are doing fairly well. Sony will pay record bonus payments this year, reflecting brisk sales of its game consoles as the pandemic kept people home, according to Kyodo news agency. But such cases are rare.
Raising the minimum wage could be controversial. While it will give wage-earners more money to spend, it will hit small, regional firms barely staying afloat from the pandemic's hit.
"It's tricky because raising the minimum wage could force small companies to cut jobs to make ends meet," said Miyamae of SMBC Nikko Securities.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
China ban sours Taiwanâ€™s freedom pineapple harvest
Japan policymakers step up calls for higher minimum wage
Intel to spend $20b on new US chip plants
BASSC gets New Chairman and Member Secretary
Covid-hit Argentine economy shrank by 9.9pc in 2020
MBL holds orientation programme on digital banking platform
Canada to unveil first budget in two years


Latest News
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe â€˜Genocide Dayâ€™
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Private entities won't get loans from forex reserves: Finance Minister
US-funded Lalbagh Fort restoration project begins
One killed, 7 injured in Kishoreganj village clash
BNP instigates those against Indian PM's visit: Hasan
Economic, social achievement indicators much higher: Kamal
Most Read News
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft