Intel to spend $20b on new US chip plants

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24: US chip titan Intel said Tuesday it will invest $20 billion in building two new plants in Arizona as part of a plan to ramp up production in the United States and Europe.

The move comes as a global chip shortage has countries and companies in those regions looking to reduce reliance on plants in Asia for semiconductors, which are used in a growing array of products such as cars.

"Intel's investment will help to preserve US technology innovation and leadership, strengthen US economic and national security, and protect and grow thousands of high-tech, high-wage American jobs," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger announced the investment during a webcast about the company's strategy, as it faces pressure to come up with ways to fend off fierce competition.

"Intel is the only company with the depth and breadth of software, silicon and platforms, packaging, and process with at-scale manufacturing customers can depend on for their next-generation innovations," Gelsinger said. —AFP

















