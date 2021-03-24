BASSC gets New Chairman and Member Secretary

Video
Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

An eminent banker, Md. Farududdin Ahmad, has been elected as the chairman of Bank Asia Shariah Supervisory Committee (BASSC) and Mawlana Shah Mohammad Waliullah, nominated as Member Secretary of the Committee.
The decision was taken in a meeting of BASSC held recently in the Bank's board room, says a press release
Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of Executive Committee, Mufti Shahed Rahmani, Mufti Abdul Mannan, Mawlana Muhammad Mufazzal Hossain Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Members of the BASSC, Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director of the Bank and AKM Mizanur Rahman, SVP and Head of Islamic Banking (Current Charge) were present in the meeting.
S M Anisuzzaman, Company Secretary of the Bank, Md. Aminul Islam Mintu,  Head of ICCD, Md. Sayedul Islam, Head of Audit and Mr. Muhammad Munirul Huq, Head of Shariah unit were also present.


