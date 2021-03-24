MBL holds orientation programme on digital banking platform

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a virtual orientation programme on MBL Digital Banking Platform (MBL Rainbow) and eKYC recently, says a press release.

A total number of 350 executives and officers including all Divisional Heads, Head of Branches, Manager Operations participated the virtual sessions. Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO inaugurated the programme.

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO, A. K. M Atiqur Rahman, SEVP and CTO and Noor Mohammad Shafi Kamal, FVP and Head of Digital Banking and Innovation Department conducted sessions of the online programme.













