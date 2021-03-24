Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Canada to unveil first budget in two years

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

OTTAWA, March 24: Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said that she would present the government's federal budget on April 19, the first in two years, with talk of early elections in the next months.
Freeland made the announcement before the House of Commons.
"Canada entered this global pandemic in a strong fiscal position which allowed our government to provide unprecedented support to Canadians," she said.
"We will continue to do whatever it takes to support Canadians and Canadian businesses."
The last budget presented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration was in March 2019. The government said it did not present the 2020 budget due to the uncertainties of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In the 2019 budget the government projected a deficit of Can$19.8 billion for 2019-2020. But since then it has taken steps to tackle the pandemic that have increased the estimated budget deficit Can$382 billion for the current fiscal year, according to an update issued in November.
Canada is enduring its worst economic crisis since the World War II due to the effects of the pandemic.
Last week the International Monetary Fund suggested that the Canadian government should be clearer in communicating its budget goals to give assurances that it is capable of handling the debt load.
Canada is expected to grow 4.4 per cent in 2021 if the pandemic is brought under control.
The pandemic caused a 5.4 per cent drop in GDP in 2020, the worst result in at least 60 years, according to the IMF report.
A rejection of the budget by the deputies, in a vote of confidence, would trigger early legislative elections.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
China ban sours Taiwanâ€™s freedom pineapple harvest
Japan policymakers step up calls for higher minimum wage
Intel to spend $20b on new US chip plants
BASSC gets New Chairman and Member Secretary
Covid-hit Argentine economy shrank by 9.9pc in 2020
MBL holds orientation programme on digital banking platform
Canada to unveil first budget in two years


Latest News
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe â€˜Genocide Dayâ€™
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Private entities won't get loans from forex reserves: Finance Minister
US-funded Lalbagh Fort restoration project begins
One killed, 7 injured in Kishoreganj village clash
BNP instigates those against Indian PM's visit: Hasan
Economic, social achievement indicators much higher: Kamal
Most Read News
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft