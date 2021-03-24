Video
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:41 PM
Delwer Hussain becomes Premier Cement Independent Director

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Delwer Hussain becomes Premier Cement Independent Director

Delwer Hussain becomes Premier Cement Independent Director

South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A K M Delwar Hussain, also a former president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accounts of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has been appointed as Independent Director of Premier Cement Mills Limited.
He has been appointed as an independent director at the recent board meeting of Premier Cement Company in accordance with Section 1 (2, 3) of the Corporate Governance Code of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, says a ICMAB press release.
He was two-time elected as President of the ICMAB and is currently a member of the Council.
He is Principal & CEO of A K M Delwer Hussain & Associates. He is currently also Director of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited (A subsidiary of Agrani Bank Limited).
Hussain acted as Chairman of a State owned Corporation namely Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) from 2014 to 2019. Prior to taking this responsibility he was the Director (Finance) of BSFIC.


« PreviousNext »

