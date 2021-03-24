

Delwer Hussain becomes Premier Cement Independent Director

He has been appointed as an independent director at the recent board meeting of Premier Cement Company in accordance with Section 1 (2, 3) of the Corporate Governance Code of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, says a ICMAB press release.

He was two-time elected as President of the ICMAB and is currently a member of the Council.

He is Principal & CEO of A K M Delwer Hussain & Associates. He is currently also Director of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited (A subsidiary of Agrani Bank Limited).

Hussain acted as Chairman of a State owned Corporation namely Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) from 2014 to 2019. Prior to taking this responsibility he was the Director (Finance) of BSFIC.







