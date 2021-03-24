Video
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:40 PM
bKash holds workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md. Abdul Alim Mahmud speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on prevention of abuses in Mobile Financial Service (MFS) organized by bKash in Rangpur city recently.



bKash has organised a workshop on prevention of abuses in Mobile Financial Service (MFS) for more than 100 agents and 100 members of local law enforcement agencies of Rangpur district in Rangpur city recently.
Md. Abdul Alim Mahmud BPM, Police Commissioner, Rangpur Metropolitan Police was present as the chief guest. A K M Monirul Karim, Head of External Affairs of bKash conducted the workshop.
Deputy Commissioners of Police Kazi Muttaki Ibnu Minan, Md. Abu Maruf Hossen of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and other high officials were also present at the event.
The workshop discussed on the necessary steps to be taken by the agents, how to inform the local law enforcement authorities on MFS abuses and to help them fight fraudulent activities.
bKash has been conducting such workshops in all corners of the country for the agents and distributors every year. This year also, the company aspires to make more people aware of ensuring safety and security in financial transactions. Awareness is the most important weapon to fight fraudulent activities in financial sector- said the discussants in the workshop.


