Capital market now stronger than before: FinMin

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the capital market is now stronger than before as the government has been working to build a strong and stable stock market by implementing different initiatives.
"The government is providing all sorts of supports to create a strong capital market. The market is now stronger than before. If we can make strong the capital market, our economy will accelerate," he said.
The minister said this while speaking as chief guest on Tuesday at a virtual discussion on "Golden Jubilee of Independence: Achievements and Prospects of Bangladesh Capital Market in light of the Vision of Bangabandhu".
Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) organised the discussion marking the 'Mujib Centenary and Golden Jubilee of the Independence'.
Among others, Senior Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division Md Ashadul Islam, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and Chairman of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Md Eunusur Rahman spoke on the occasion.
Mustafa Kamal said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave the country's people geographical freedom and his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to ensure economical freedom.
"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman fought for eradicating poverty and establishing a hunger-free developed Bangladesh. He gave us geographical freedom. He started to ensure economical freedom, but he could not finish it. Following the way of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to ensure economic emancipation of people," he added.
Through the implementation of different initiatives, he said, Bangladesh is moving forward to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and Vision-2041. Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making efforts to develop the capital market and the market is moving towards a specific destination.


