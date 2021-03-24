WB hails BD public procurement project

The Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement (DIMAPP) Project being implemented by the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) has been lauded by the World Bank (WB).

The WB has accorded DIMAPP with its Directors Award for Most Innovative, Collaborative and Impactful Governance Global Practice Operations.

The DIMAPPP Task Team Leader (TTL) Ishtiak Siddique communicated to CPTU from the WB about the award on Wednesday, says a CPTU press release.

The award was announced in the Governance GP's Global Forum which took-place last week.

The CPTU of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning, has been implementing DIMAPPP since July 1, 2017 with support from the WB.

The TTL expressed the hope that this initiative would help Bangladesh further improve its public procurement performance and also encourage many other countries to take similar initiatives.




























