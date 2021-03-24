

Japan EZ in BD to be full operational in 2023

Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Paban Chowdhury told BSS that the zone will be an investment hub of Japanese investors and create a new chapter for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh.

"Land filing work is progressing fast. The work is likely to be completed within this year. All other development works of the zone are scheduled to be completed within 2023? he said.

It is expected that 100 Japanese companies will set up their factories in the zone," he added. Paban Chowdhury said Sumitomo Corporation, one of the biggest trading companies in Japan, is the partner of the EZ.

BEZA and Sumitomo has already established a special purpose company (SPC) to develop the economic zone. Paban Chowdhury hoped that the investors at the Japanese EZ would set up planned and environment-friendly industries.

Certain part of the zone is expected to be handed over to investors at the end of this year for construction of factories and other set up, a project official said.

As the project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), it is expected that 100 Japanese firms will invest in this zone, which will create around 1,00,000 employment.

Project Director of the Japanese Economic Zone Development Project Saleh Ahmed said, planned industrialization would be ensured in the economic zone side by side creating new employment opportunities.

Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) General Secretary Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan said, many Japanese companies are showing interest to set up business as there is an investment friendly atmosphere in the country.

Around 320 Japanese companies are now operating in the country. BEZA is establishing special economic zone for Japan and also setting up Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagor on 30,000 acres land at Mirsarai in Chattoggram and Sonagazi in Feni district. These will attract FDIs to the country.

He told that the number of Japanese investors in Bangladesh is increasing day by after visits of the Prime Ministers of the two countries in 2014.

"Now, Japanese business community has started paying attention to Bangladesh as the next destination of investment", he added. A huge Japanese EZ is also being set up at Araihazar in Narayanganj, he said.

JICA is funding the EZ under the "Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Promotion Project" and it will also finance investors for their short-term, mid-term and long-term capital requirement to promote investment in Bangladesh.

JICA is financing for the infrastructures, including building access road, power plant and sub-station, in the EZ. TOA Corporation, a Japanese company, is working for the land filling of the economic zone.

BEZA expects that industries from the agro-food, light engineering, chemical, automobile assembly, garments and pharmaceutical sectors will be set up in the Economic Zone. -BSS











