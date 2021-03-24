Video
Stocks fall as pandemic infections on rise

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Wednesday as the pandemic afraid dominant small investors offloaded their shares for cash.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE plunged by 83.60 points or 1.54 per cent to 5,330, the lowest in the last one month while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 38.90 points to 2,024 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 16.05 points to 1,221 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE declined to Tk 5.80 billion, down 8.08 per cent lower from the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.31 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 353 issues traded, 234 declined, 23 advanced and 96 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 127,078 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 152.90 million shares and mutual fund units. The market-cap of DSE also plunged to Tk 4,635 billion on Wednesday, down from Tk 4,700 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) declined 247 points to settle at 15,424 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 149 points to close at 9,304.
Of the issues traded, 149 declined, 33 advanced and 41 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 46.04 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 1.77    billion.


