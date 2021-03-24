

Postal Deptt, pvt firms to share 51pc, 49pc respectively

At present postal department own 100 percent of the share. Nagad functionaries made the disclosure on Tuesday at a press briefing in a city hotel highlighting the speedy growth of the MFS platform and about the government new move.

The government wants to rebuild Nagad as a subsidiary of the postal department. Its managing director Tanvir A Mishuk told reporters on the occasion and said Nagad is now running its operations on a revenue sharing model with Bangladesh Post Office.

Once it will be able to fulfill all requirements and conditions of Bangladesh Bank with respect to restructuring, it will make debut as a subsidiary of the postal department.

He conceded that there has been some procedural delay in further expanding its operations as Nagad has to get the vetting from the Ministry of Law as well as necessary approval from the Ministry of Finance.

"We need to have foreign partner to further expand our operations, but before that we need to get government approval." Tanvir hinted that the current estimated valuation of Nagad would be around one billion dollar

He said Third Wave Technologies - a high tech firm was initially giving technological and logistics supports to the postal department venture since March 2019 when it rolled out its services commercially.

The firm locally named as Nagad enjoys 49 per cent of the total revenues for providing technological supports. But it does not own any share. Nagad will now operate as a subsidiary of the postal department.

Mishuk said Bangladesh's financial industry needs investment from global tech giants such as Amazon, Facebook and Google.

We are in talks with one of the global tech giants. We have completed primary discussions, he said adding they will declare name of the tech giant once they get the final license from the central bank," he said.

Md Siraz Uddin, director-general of the postal department, however said they had not discussed anything with the (outside) tech giants.

In March last year, the central bank gave a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Nagad, asking it to take a final license from it fulfilling all rules and regulations.

But later the central bank extended the time of the NOC by three months as the operator has failed to complete all procedures. Nagad has been asked now to complete the procedures by June.

Mishuk said the government was now amending the Post Office Act 1898 in order to take over 51 per cent shares of Nagad Ltd. "The draft act is being vetted by the law ministry. We will be able to take the final license once the act is amended," he said.

He hoped the approval would come within the latest time frame set by the central bank. He said Nagad is the second-largest MFS provider in Bangladesh after bKash. It has 3.75 crore customers, and Tk 400 crore transacted on an average every day through the platform.



















