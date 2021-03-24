Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh to quicken execution of ADB-assisted projects

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh to quicken execution of ADB-assisted projects

Bangladesh to quicken execution of ADB-assisted projects

The Government of Bangladesh and Asian Development Bank (ADB) at a tripartite portfolio review meeting (TPRM) held on Wednesday reviewed the 2020 portfolio performance and agreed on short- and medium-term roadmaps for 2021-2022 to further accelerate implementation of ADB-assisted projects.  
Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Manmohan Parkash, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh co-chaired the virtual TPRM.
Around 300 senior government officials, project directors, and ADB staff participated in the first such review meeting in 2021, says a press release.
"Post pandemic, we are focusing on accelerated project implementation for faster socioeconomic recovery," the press release quoted Country Director Manmohan Parkash as saying.
"Expediting procurement, accelerating approval, mobilizing consultants and contractors early, and implementing health safety guidelines are some of the special actions agreed today".
"We also agreed on the need for engaging good consultants and contractors, effective contract management, efficient land acquisition and resettlement, proper implementation of environmental management plan, and sound financial management, in addition to ensuring proper readiness before processing projects," Mr. Parkash added.
The meeting reviewed the progress of actions agreed in late 2020, and readiness status of 2021 pipeline projects. Specific actions were agreed for slow moving projects to utilize the project money expeditiously.  
ADB's current sovereign portfolio has 52 projects with $11.26 billion. ADB operates in Bangladesh in six sectors-energy; transport; water and urban/municipal infrastructure and services; education; finance; and agriculture, natural resources, and rural development.
The cumulative lending to Bangladesh stands at around $39 billion in loans and grants, including cofinancing.
ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
China ban sours Taiwan’s freedom pineapple harvest
Japan policymakers step up calls for higher minimum wage
Intel to spend $20b on new US chip plants
BASSC gets New Chairman and Member Secretary
Covid-hit Argentine economy shrank by 9.9pc in 2020
MBL holds orientation programme on digital banking platform
Canada to unveil first budget in two years


Latest News
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Private entities won't get loans from forex reserves: Finance Minister
US-funded Lalbagh Fort restoration project begins
One killed, 7 injured in Kishoreganj village clash
BNP instigates those against Indian PM's visit: Hasan
Economic, social achievement indicators much higher: Kamal
Most Read News
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft