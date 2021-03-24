

Bangladesh to quicken execution of ADB-assisted projects

Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Manmohan Parkash, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh co-chaired the virtual TPRM.

Around 300 senior government officials, project directors, and ADB staff participated in the first such review meeting in 2021, says a press release.

"Post pandemic, we are focusing on accelerated project implementation for faster socioeconomic recovery," the press release quoted Country Director Manmohan Parkash as saying.

"Expediting procurement, accelerating approval, mobilizing consultants and contractors early, and implementing health safety guidelines are some of the special actions agreed today".

"We also agreed on the need for engaging good consultants and contractors, effective contract management, efficient land acquisition and resettlement, proper implementation of environmental management plan, and sound financial management, in addition to ensuring proper readiness before processing projects," Mr. Parkash added.

The meeting reviewed the progress of actions agreed in late 2020, and readiness status of 2021 pipeline projects. Specific actions were agreed for slow moving projects to utilize the project money expeditiously.

ADB's current sovereign portfolio has 52 projects with $11.26 billion. ADB operates in Bangladesh in six sectors-energy; transport; water and urban/municipal infrastructure and services; education; finance; and agriculture, natural resources, and rural development.

The cumulative lending to Bangladesh stands at around $39 billion in loans and grants, including cofinancing.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.









