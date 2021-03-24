11 dead, thousands of homes burnt in Rohingya camp fire



The fire that ripped through the Balukhali Rohingya camp at Cox's Bazar on Monday, burnt thousands of shanties as people scrambled to save their meagre possessions. (Inset) A view of a Rohingya refugee camp after fire on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Police and fire service officials on Tuesday evening said 11 people, including children and women, died at Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar. A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp on Monday.

11 bodies including of two women and two children have, so far, been recovered from, the debris, said Shahdat Hossain, a senior station officer at Cox's Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence, on Tuesday morning. But, the identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Thousands of shanties have been gutted in the fire that broke out around 4.00pm on Monday, according to officials and witnesses.

Several units of the fire service and Bangladesh Army brought the fire under control around 11.00pm after a hectic efforts of around six hours, Md Abdullah said.

Ukhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nizam Uddin Ahmed said the affected Rohingyas are being evacuated to various camps. Hundreds of affected Rohingya people spent night under the open sky on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf highway. The homeless people have lost all their belongings in the fire.

Officials began investigating the cause of a massive fire that left several dead at a Rohingya refugee camp.

The fire that ripped through the Balukhali Rohingya camp at Cox's Bazar on Monday, burnt thousands of shanties as people scrambled to save their meagre possessions. (Inset) A view of a Rohingya refugee camp after fire on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"It is another devastating blow to the Rohingya refugees who live here. Just a couple of days ago we lost one of our health facilities in another fire," he said.

The UNHCR said humanitarian partners had mobilised hundreds of volunteers from nearby camps for the support operation, as well as fire safety vehicles and equipment.

Rohingya refugees in the camps said many homes were burned down and several people had died, but neither the authorities nor the UNHCR could confirm the number of deaths. The cause of the blaze has not been established. "The cause of the fire is still unknown," said Zakir Hossain Khan, a senior police official. "Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the fire."

Humanitarian organization Refugees International estimated 50,000 people had been displaced - in already crowded camps that house more than one million Rohingya refugees - and the extent of the damage may not be known for some time.

"Many children are missing, and some were unable to flee because of barbed wire set up in the camps," it said in a statement.







COX'S BAZAR, Mar 23: At least 11 people have died in a massive fire that devastated thousands of homes at a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, according to the disaster management and relief secretary.Police and fire service officials on Tuesday evening said 11 people, including children and women, died at Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar. A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp on Monday.11 bodies including of two women and two children have, so far, been recovered from, the debris, said Shahdat Hossain, a senior station officer at Cox's Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence, on Tuesday morning. But, the identities of the deceased could not be known yet.Thousands of shanties have been gutted in the fire that broke out around 4.00pm on Monday, according to officials and witnesses.Several units of the fire service and Bangladesh Army brought the fire under control around 11.00pm after a hectic efforts of around six hours, Md Abdullah said.Ukhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nizam Uddin Ahmed said the affected Rohingyas are being evacuated to various camps. Hundreds of affected Rohingya people spent night under the open sky on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf highway. The homeless people have lost all their belongings in the fire.Officials began investigating the cause of a massive fire that left several dead at a Rohingya refugee camp.Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhashan Char in Noakhali. The majority of them came here in August 2017, fleeing persecution in their homeland of Rakhine state in Myanmar. UNICEF has expressed its deepest sympathy to the Rohingyas affected by Monday's fire in the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. The fire reported around 4:00pm was the third in Balukhali camp in the last four days, locals said. Another large blaze tore through the camp in January, destroying homes but causing no casualties. The risk of fire in the densely populated camps is high, and Monday's blaze was the largest yet, said Onno Van Manen, Country Director of Save the Children in Bangladesh."It is another devastating blow to the Rohingya refugees who live here. Just a couple of days ago we lost one of our health facilities in another fire," he said.The UNHCR said humanitarian partners had mobilised hundreds of volunteers from nearby camps for the support operation, as well as fire safety vehicles and equipment.Rohingya refugees in the camps said many homes were burned down and several people had died, but neither the authorities nor the UNHCR could confirm the number of deaths. The cause of the blaze has not been established. "The cause of the fire is still unknown," said Zakir Hossain Khan, a senior police official. "Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the fire."Humanitarian organization Refugees International estimated 50,000 people had been displaced - in already crowded camps that house more than one million Rohingya refugees - and the extent of the damage may not be known for some time."Many children are missing, and some were unable to flee because of barbed wire set up in the camps," it said in a statement.