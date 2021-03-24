Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

CPC praises AL for contribution to BD's progress

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Diplomatic Correspondent

Communist Party of China (CPC) has praises Awami League for its important contributions to the independence, development and progress of Bangladesh.
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh, the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Awami League and the people of Bangladesh.
"It was 50 years ago that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded
the People's Republic of Bangladesh," CPC said in a message to AL on Tuesday.  
Appreciating the outstanding achievements Bangladesh made over the past five decades, Communist Party of China (CPC) has said they "salute" the Awami League for its important contributions to the independence, development and progress of Bangladesh, the message reads.
Under the leadership of the Awami League, Bangladesh now reaches a crucial stage of national development and is marching toward the realisation of the "Sonar Bangla" dream, it reads.
"Both the CPC and the Awami League shoulder the lofty responsibility of realising the dream of national development and creating a better life for all," the CPC said.  
The CPC said it stands ready to work with the Awami League to implement the important consensus reached between leaders of two parties and two countries as they make concerted efforts to build a new type of party-to-party relations that seeks to expand a common ground while reserving differences and enhances mutual respect and mutual learning.  
"What we do together will go a long way towards providing political guidance for the alignment of our development strategies, the promotion of our Belt and Road cooperation and the deepening of China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership.  
We wish Bangladesh success and prosperity and its people happiness," the message reads.
Over the past five decades, the CPC said, Bangladesh has made remarkable achievements in national development.
Bangladesh is hosting a 10-day special programme marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 dead, thousands of homes burnt in Rohingya camp fire
CPC praises AL for contribution to BD's progress
March 7 speech defends universal values, freedom: UNESCO DG
Padma Bridge to take two more years for completion
coronavirus update bangladesh
14 Huji men to die for plotting to kill Hasina
Quader Mirza warns of suicide
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu, martyrs of ’71 war


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft