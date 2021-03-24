Video
Padma Bridge to take two more years for completion

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Mohammad Zakaria

The country's dream project Padma Multipurpose Bridge will take another two year for completion with no rise in its budget.
The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Commission recommended increasing two-year time extension of the project.
However, the project authorities applied to the Planning Commission for the two-year time extension but did not seek more fund, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday.
According to the application, the main works of Padma Multipurpose Bridge will be completed in
June next year. The project authorities will take another one year to explain debts to the construction company of the Padma Bridge.  
In this regard, IMED Secretary Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty visited the Padma Bridge area and prepared a report on it.
The report says that the project authorities have taken three years and two months to install 40 spans of the bridge.
The main structure (span) of the Padma Bridge is made of steel. The length of the main bridge over Padma River is 6.15 km.
The construction of the four-kilometre bridge or viaducts on both sides of Mawa and Jajira has been completed.
Road transport will run over the span of the two-storey bridge. The road is 22-metre wide with four lanes. The train will run on the ground floor, it added.
The secretary said in the report, "The project director and other officials of the project told me that about 4,000 locals and foreign manpower are now involved in the project area. The progress of the project did not go as per the expectation as foreign workers and consulting services of the project were disrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic."
Project Director Shafiqul Islam said the total cost of the project is Tk 30,193 crore and the authorities will spend Tk 24,502 crore till January 31 this year.
The financial progress of the project is 81.25 percent and the overall progress of the project is 84 percent.
The project director said in order to complete the remaining work of the project, it is necessary to extend the time till June 30, 2023 with the defect notification period.


