14 Huji men to die for plotting to kill Hasina

A Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka on Tuesday sentenced 14 activists of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (Huji) in a case filed for plotting to kill Sheikh Hasina, then opposition leader, by planting bombs at an election rally in Gopalganj's Kotalipara nearly 21 years ago. In the judgement, the judge said the death penalty will be executed by the firing squad in public. If it is not possible, the conviction will be executed in accordance with the existing law, the judge added.

Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 pronounced the verdict in presence of nine accused.

The death row convicts are Md Azizul Haque alias Md Shah Newaj, Md Lokman, Md Yusuf alias Moshab Morol, Mosaheb Hasan alias Rashu, Md Anisul Islam alias Anis, Sarwar Hossain Miah, Sheikh Md Enamul Haque, Md Mofizur Rahman, Md Mahmud Azahar, Md Rasheduzzaman, Md Tarek Hossain, Md Abdul Wadud Sheikh, Mawlana Amirul Islam, and Mawlana Rafikul Islam.

Of them, Azizul, Lokman, Yusuf, Rashu, and Enamul are still at large. The tribunal also issued arrest warrants for the fugitives.

The judge said in his observation said such gruesome and disgusting incident will be stopped through the exemplary punishment to the accused.

After the judgement, Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu told this correspondent that they were satisfied with the judgement.

PP Abu Abduallh Bhuiyan ecoed the same voice regarding the judgement.

The defence lawyer advocate Moniruzzaman and Advocate Faruque Ahmed told the Daily Observer that they did not get justice. They said that they would go to the higher court against the judgement.

Earlier on March 11, the tribunal fixed Tuesday for pronouncement of Judgement after completion of arguments by the prosecution and defence.

According to the case statement, a 76kg bomb was found on the ground of Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Ideal College under Kotalipara upazila in Gopalganj on July 21 in 2000. It was planted, aiming to kill the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, who was supposed to address a rally there the following day.

Another 40kg heavy bomb was also planted at the temporary helipad at the same venue.

Army men recovered the bombs on July 21 and 23 in 2000.

Three cases-- under the Explosives Substances Act, attempt to kill Sheikh Hasina, and plot to kill Sheikh Hasina -were filed.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Munshi Atiqur Rahman of CID filed the case under the Penal Code on September 13 in 2000..

ASP Abdul Kahhar Akand of CID on November 15, 2001, submitted charge sheet in the case against Mufti Hannan and 14 others.

The court examined 34 witnesses out of 50 during the trial.

Prime accused Huji leader Mufti Hannan executed on April 12, 2017 at Kashimpur High-Security Prison for killing three people and injuring former British high commissioner to Bangladesh and a dozen others in Sylhet. Now the accused in the case stand at 14.

On August 20 in 2017, a Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 in Dhaka awarded death sentence to 10 leaders and activists of Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (Huji) and 14 others different term in jail in a case filed over recovery of a 76 kg bomb in Kotalipara upazila of Gopalganj in 2000 and the death reference of the case is now pending with the High Court.





