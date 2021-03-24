Video
Quader Mirza warns of suicide

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Abdul Quader Mirza, Mayor of Bashurhat Municipality of Companiganj, on Tuesday gave a warning of committing suicide on a facebook live video.
He made the threat of suicide on facebook live at
11:00am.
Quader Mirza, also younger brother of the ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader, said, "I got information from reliable sources that Mr. Obaidul Quader and his wife are conspiring against me to do something similar to the way Hussein Muhammad Ershad was forcibly taken to hospital in a dark night. It is very sad."
"I am informing the countrymen that if such an incident happens, I will commit suicide immediately. If something happens to me, I say I will commit suicide. I will not bow down to any untruth," he added.
Quader Mirza said, "All foxes are barking similarly. Conspiracies are going on against me from Dhaka to Noakhali. After my truth-saying, many have gradually moved away from me. I'm not panicking for this rather I'm getting more energized."
"Those who are involved in armaments, those who are involved in tenders, those who have occupied the lands of the poor landless, they are not with me," added Mirza.
About the shutdown of BNP leader Moudud Ahmed's mourning rally, Quader Mirza said that the leader who had worked as Bangabandhu's counsel in the Agartala Conspiracy Case in 1969, who was associated with the drafting of the constitution after the liberation war in 1971, had died. Allah will be displeased with political revenge after death.
Obaidul Quader and his wife told the administration to take actions to make me isolated. They unleashed Nizam Hazari of Feni, Ekramul Chowdhury of Noakhali, Mizanur Rahman Badal of Companiganj Upazila AL against me, said Mirza Quader.
He threw questions about the role of National Human Rights Commission and other organizations who are working on human rights.
Quader Mirza said, "You can break me, but I will not sprain." He declared to continue to speak the truth.


