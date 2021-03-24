Video
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu, martyrs of ’71 war

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waving at a crowd after the Bhutanese Prime Minister landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday on a three-day official visit to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Bhutanese premier will speak as the guest of honour at the official ceremony, marking the celebrations of the 50 years of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the National Parade Ground today (Wednesday).
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received her Bhutanese counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) by presenting a
bouquet, while a 21 gun salute heralded the state guest's arrival.
Both the prime ministers witnessed the state honour from a dais as the national anthems of the two countries were played. Later, the Bhutanese Prime Minister inspected the parade.  
From the airport, the visiting Bhutanese head of the government went to Savar  to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing  a wreath at the National Memorial. He also planted a fruit sapling of 'Latkan' (Baccaurea sapida) on the memorial premises.
Bhutanese Prime Minister has scheduled meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign minister Dr AK A Momen today (Wednesday). He will also pay a curtsey call on President Abdul Hamid.
Before the bilateral talks, Prime ministers of both countries will sit in a tete-a-tete before the signing of MoUs at PMO.
The meeting will renew five bilateral instruments to enhance cooperation on inland waterways, health, agriculture, tourism sectors and Public Administration training centres, which Bangladesh and Bhutan have signed earlier.
These instruments are expected to enhance cooperation on cargo transportation, cooperation in health, agriculture and tourism sectors and cooperation between the Public Administration training centres of the two countries for exchange of faculty members as well as training and capacity building.
Meanwhile, Tshering showed his deep respect to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi on Tuesday noon.
He was received by Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam was present.
Later, Tshering visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and signed the visitors' book.
Earlier, Bangladesh allowed transit to Bhutan to use its waterways for transportation of goods on cargoes imported through Chittagong and Mongla seaports.
The three memoranda of understanding and two agreements would boost the bilateral ties between the two countries, added the sources. Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission of Bhutan signed a MoU with the Anti-Corruption Commission of Bangladesh.


