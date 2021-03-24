Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

18 deaths, 3,554 infections in a day

Highest daily C-19 cases in over 8 months

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The country on Tuesday saw 3,554 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily count since July 2 last year, taking the number of infections to  577,241. The current positivity rate is 13.69 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On July 2 in 2020, the number of infected in the country was 4,019.
With 18 more deaths in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the total number of deaths has now reached 8,738 and the death rate stands at 1.51 percent, the release added.
Besides, 1,835 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 525,994 with 91.12 per cent recovery rate.
 As many as 25,954 samples were tested at 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,460,184 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the dead, 12 were men and six were women. Of them, 17 died at hospitals while one at home.  Fourteen of them died in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, and one in Rangpur divisions.  
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,607 of the total deceased were men and 2,131 were women.
Among the total 8,738 fatalities, 4,929 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,603 in Chattogram Division, 488 in Rajshahi Division, 570 in Khulna Division, 265 in Barishal Division, 315 in Sylhet Division, 369 in Rangpur Division and 199 in Mymensingh Division.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, 2,737,469 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 124,378,789 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.
China was the world's first country which on January 11, 2020 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei Province.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 dead, thousands of homes burnt in Rohingya camp fire
CPC praises AL for contribution to BD's progress
March 7 speech defends universal values, freedom: UNESCO DG
Padma Bridge to take two more years for completion
coronavirus update bangladesh
14 Huji men to die for plotting to kill Hasina
Quader Mirza warns of suicide
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu, martyrs of ’71 war


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft