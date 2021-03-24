Highest daily C-19 cases in over 8 months

The country on Tuesday saw 3,554 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily count since July 2 last year, taking the number of infections to 577,241. The current positivity rate is 13.69 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On July 2 in 2020, the number of infected in the country was 4,019.

With 18 more deaths in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the total number of deaths has now reached 8,738 and the death rate stands at 1.51 percent, the release added.

Besides, 1,835 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 525,994 with 91.12 per cent recovery rate.

As many as 25,954 samples were tested at 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,460,184 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the dead, 12 were men and six were women. Of them, 17 died at hospitals while one at home. Fourteen of them died in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, and one in Rangpur divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,607 of the total deceased were men and 2,131 were women.

Among the total 8,738 fatalities, 4,929 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,603 in Chattogram Division, 488 in Rajshahi Division, 570 in Khulna Division, 265 in Barishal Division, 315 in Sylhet Division, 369 in Rangpur Division and 199 in Mymensingh Division.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, 2,737,469 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 124,378,789 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.

China was the world's first country which on January 11, 2020 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei Province.







