Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Vibrant democracy prevails in BD: German President

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Vibrant democracy prevails in BD: German President

Vibrant democracy prevails in BD: German President

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday said Bangladesh has undergone an impressive development and vibrant democracy is prevailing in the country with high economic growth.
"The country has undergone an impressive development and is today the vibrant democracy with high economic growth rate," he said in a written message.
The message read out by Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was played on the 7th day of
the 10-day special programme at the national parade ground here marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
At the same time, the German President said, Bangladesh has succeeded in clearly reducing poverty in the country using innovative development policies-strategies.
Steinmeier said the world very much values Bangladesh's peaceful foreign policy and its generous humanitarian engagement, particularly, when it comes to taking a hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who had fled their homes.
"The global challenges of our time, particularly, the current pandemic situation and climate change can only be tackled if we work together. Our many years of friendly relations provide a very firm basis for such cooperation," he said.
He conveyed his sincere congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and wished every success for the task that lie ahead.    -BSS





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 dead, thousands of homes burnt in Rohingya camp fire
CPC praises AL for contribution to BD's progress
March 7 speech defends universal values, freedom: UNESCO DG
Padma Bridge to take two more years for completion
coronavirus update bangladesh
14 Huji men to die for plotting to kill Hasina
Quader Mirza warns of suicide
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu, martyrs of ’71 war


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft