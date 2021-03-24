

Vibrant democracy prevails in BD: German President

"The country has undergone an impressive development and is today the vibrant democracy with high economic growth rate," he said in a written message.

The message read out by Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was played on the 7th day of

the 10-day special programme at the national parade ground here marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

At the same time, the German President said, Bangladesh has succeeded in clearly reducing poverty in the country using innovative development policies-strategies.

Steinmeier said the world very much values Bangladesh's peaceful foreign policy and its generous humanitarian engagement, particularly, when it comes to taking a hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who had fled their homes.

"The global challenges of our time, particularly, the current pandemic situation and climate change can only be tackled if we work together. Our many years of friendly relations provide a very firm basis for such cooperation," he said.

He conveyed his sincere congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and wished every success for the task that lie ahead. -BSS







