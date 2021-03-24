Bangabandhu goes global on birth centenary

The political philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has expanded across the world marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation in the line with recognition from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born to Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and Sayera Khatun in Tungipara of Gopalganj, then a sub-district of Faridpur.

The day is a public holiday and is also being observed as National Children's Day, as Bangabandhu enjoyed spending time with children on his birthday.

Additionally, under the supervision of Unesco, the entire world will celebrate the centenary. Through the celebrations by the United Nations, the history of Bangabandhu's long struggle and his great sacrifice for the nation and the people of Bangladesh will be projected before the world.

Chinese president Xi Jinping attended virtually while Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka in late March solely to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Besides all those Bangabandhu corners or libraries already developed in around 71 Bangladeshi embassies all over the world, Mauritius capital of Port Louis opened a road named Bangabandhu, postal stamps with Bangabandhu's name were released in Paris, Ottawa, Thimphu, New Delhi, Abuja, Seoul and New York.

Photography exhibitions on Bangabandhu's life took place in Canberra, Algiers, Yangon, The Hague, Jakarta. Cultural programmes took place in Sydney, Beijing, Kolkata, Guwahati, Riyadh and Canberra.

Magazines and Special Supplements were published in Sydney, New Delhi, Port Louis, The Hague, Singapore, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Abuja, Kuala Lumpur and Manama.

Bangabandhu cricket tournaments were held in Vienna and Riyadh. A tele film focusing Bangabandhu's daughter named 'Hasina a daughter's tale'was screened in Brunei and Jeddah. Bangabandhu children art competitions were held in Hong Kong, Singapore, Stockholm, Birmingham, Manchester, Tashkent, Hanoi, Brasilia and Islamabad.

Bangabandhu table tennis tournament was held in Berlin. Women entrepreneurship award named after Bangubandhu was held in Athens. Bangabandhu art camp was held in Kolkata. Bangabandhu's busts were set up in Kolkata, Seoul, Washington D.C, Mascot.

Bangabandhu tree plantation programme was arranged in Jakarta. Bangabandhu stamp exhibition was held in Milan, Italy. Bangabandhu comic was released in Tokyo, Japan. Photo shows on Bangabandhu's free voluntary activities were held in Nairobi, Seoul, Situye and Manila. Bangabandhu seminars and webinars were organised in Abuja, Mascot, Riyadh, Landon, Amman, Berlin and Istanbul.

Food festival named after Bangabandhu was organized in Riyadh. Bangabandhu quiz competition was held in Istanbul. Bangabandhu, friendly footballs match was held in Dubai. A blood donation programme after Bangabandhu was organizted in Hanoi.

Composition competitions named after Bangabandhu were organized in Abu Dhabi, London, Manchester and Toronto. Chess competition after Bangabandhu was held in Amman. Bangabandhu cooking competition was held in Amman. Bangabandhu sea beach cleaning programme was held in Brunei. Bangabandhu badminton competition was held in Brunei and Millan. Bangabandhu Bangla School was set up in Brasilia. A programme of songs dedicated to Bangabandhu was held in Kolkata. Special consulate services to commemorate Bangabandhu centenary were held in Milan and Toronto.