Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:25 AM
Writ seeks HC directive to defer MBBS admission test

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC), seeking its directive to defer MBBS admission test scheduled to be held on April 2 amid a spike in Covid-19 infections across the country.
The writ was filed on Sunday by Md Taymur Khan Bappi, a resident of Jhalakathi as public interest litigation seeking postponement of the MBBS admission test.
The HC may hold hearing on the writ petition this week. Lawyer Muntasir Mahmud Rahman filed the writ petition on behalf of the petitioner.


