ACC seeks stay on HC order

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed a petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking stay on the High Court verdict that asked the graft body to take permission from special judge court to impose a travel ban on suspects or accused leaving the country.

In the verdict the HC also ordered for framing a law or rule about travel ban on suspects or accused. Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan adjourned the petition till March 28 after hearing on the petition filed by the ACC.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the petition during the hearing in the Chamber Judge court.

The inquiry or investigation into any suspects or accused will be frustrated if the ACC is to take permission from the special judge's court, said the ACC in its stay petition.







