Fire devours 7 Ctg shops

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 23: A total of seven business establishments were gutted a fire that broke out at Kaptai Rasthar Matha area under city's Chandgaon thana on Tuesday.

Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence office sources said that the fire originated from an electric short circuit from a shop in the area at around 5 am and quickly engulfed the adjacent shops.

Three firefighting units from Chandgaon area rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control around 8:00am yesterday morning.