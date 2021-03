People crowd at hotels for food as gas supply to different parts of the capital





People crowd at hotels for food as gas supply to different parts of the capital, including Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Dhanmondi and Hazaribagh, remained suspended for twelve hours from 9:00pm on Monday due to a serious gas pipeline incident at Savar's Amin Bazar area. The photo was taken from a hotel at West Agargaon on Tuesday. However, the gas supply resumed in the areas at 9:00pm on Tuesday. photo: observer