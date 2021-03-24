Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Don't incite anarchy over Narendra Modi's visit: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday urged all concerned not to incite any chaos centering Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Bangladesh.
He made the call at a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.
Quader said a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy to thwart the Indian premier's visit marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.
Mentioning that India was the main ally of Bangladesh during 1971 Liberation War, the minister said Bangladesh invited the head of the government of India, not any particular individual, on the occasion of the twin celebrations.
He said Narendra Modi is an invited guest and his visit has no link with any other issue. About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that the party started getting organized to defeat the government, the AL general secretary said if BNP becomes politically organized, there is no problem. But if BNP carries out their evil attempts to create unrest in the name of movement, the AL, along with the people, will face their evil acts, he said. "Now Awami League is very much united, strong and well-organized," he said.
Quader said when BNP was in power, it introduced politicization in administration. On the other hand, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stopped it and valued merit.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire devours 7 Ctg shops
People crowd at hotels for food as gas supply to different parts of the capital
Don't incite anarchy over Narendra Modi's visit: Quader
No gas supply in some areas of city on Tuesday
61 more recognized as martyred FFs
25 men of left-wing student body, journos hurt in BCL attack
Obituary
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft