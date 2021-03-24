No gas supply in some areas of city on Tuesday

City dwellers had to suffer badly on Tuesday as Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd failed to supply gas to a part of city especially Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh and their adjoining areas.

"One of our feeder lines was damaged around 9:00pm on Monday during the construction work of Salehpur Bridge over the Turag River at Amin Bazar. We are trying to repair it and hopefully the gas supply can be restored by 6 to 7 pm," Titas' Director (Operation) Shafiqul Islam Khan told the media on Tuesday.

As there was VVIP movement near Aminbazar and Savar areas we cannot start the job immediately, a senior official of the Energy Division said.

Titas is trying to keep gas supply normal in alternative ways, but it failed to yield any result as supply was too little against the demand, he said.









