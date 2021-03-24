Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

No gas supply in some areas of city on Tuesday

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Special Correspondent

City dwellers had to suffer badly on Tuesday as Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd failed to supply gas to a part of city especially Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh and their adjoining areas.
"One of our feeder lines was damaged around 9:00pm on Monday during the construction work of Salehpur Bridge over the Turag River at Amin Bazar. We are trying to repair it and hopefully the gas supply can be restored by 6 to 7 pm," Titas' Director (Operation) Shafiqul Islam Khan told the media on Tuesday.
As there was VVIP movement near Aminbazar and Savar areas we cannot start the job immediately, a senior official of the Energy Division said.
Titas is trying to keep gas supply normal in alternative ways, but it failed to yield any result as supply was too little against the demand, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire devours 7 Ctg shops
People crowd at hotels for food as gas supply to different parts of the capital
Don't incite anarchy over Narendra Modi's visit: Quader
No gas supply in some areas of city on Tuesday
61 more recognized as martyred FFs
25 men of left-wing student body, journos hurt in BCL attack
Obituary
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft